Russian war damage on Ukrainian infrastructure exceeds $62B: Analysts

Damage to Kyiv's infrastructure from Russia's war nears $63 billion, Ukrainian experts said Friday.

Since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, damage to Ukrainian infrastructure is $62.88 billion with $3.5 billion of that figure occurring last week, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics.

Experts calculated that more than 8,000 roads, 260 bridges, 4,431 residences, 92 factories or enterprises, 378 educational institutions, 138 health facilities, two ports, eight civilian and 10 military airports as well as eight power plants, including a nuclear plant, were damaged or destroyed by the Russian army.

Russia began its war on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.