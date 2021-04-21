Saudi Arabia, Greece sign defense cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Greece's foreign minister have discussed aspects of cooperation Tuesday following a defense agreement signed between the two countries.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met in the capital Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Salman and Dendias reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation in different fields and discussed regional issues.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, and Greece’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos were present at the meeting.

The agreement, signed between the Greek and Saudi foreign ministers, was on the delivery to Saudi Arabia of one of the Patriot air defense batteries Greece purchased from the US.

