Sirens blared in Ukrainian capital in the morning

Sirens blared in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning following media reports of Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces in Kyiv streets throughout the night.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the night would be difficult and Kyiv should not be lost, the sounds of clashes and explosions were heard mostly in residential areas of the city until the morning.

It was stated that Russian troops tried to enter the city through street clashes from Victory Street at the western entrance of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Land Forces press service reported that as of 4.08 a.m local time (0208GMT), the attack on the military unit around Victory Street was repulsed and the situation was calm.

Intense armed clashes took place in the Vasylkiv settlement in Kyiv, according to media reports.

Vasylkiv Mayor Nataliia Balasynovych told the 1+1 television channel that a large number of Russian soldiers parachuted into the region. Balasynovych said there were clashes in the city and that Russian soldiers carried out rocket attacks, and that there were deaths among the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter: "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!"

Zelenskyy, Macron speak over phone

Zelenskyy on Saturday morning said he talked to his French counterpart over the phone, discussing the situation.

“A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!” said Zelenskyy on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president also shared a video on Twitter, in front of the "House with Chimeras" across the presidential office.

“We are here. We are fighting. Glory to Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy, stressing that he will not leave Ukraine.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces in the capital Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.