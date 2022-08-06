Somalia supports China amid rising tensions on Taiwan

Somalia on Saturday backed China on Beijing's rising tensions with Washington after a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, the Horn of Africa nation voiced support for China's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and adherence to UN and African Union resolutions.

"The government of Somalia declares its full solidarity with the People's Republic of China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity while affirming its firm position to respect the one-China policy, considering Taiwan an inalienable part of China's territory," said the statement.

Somalia said it has long-standing relations with China, with cooperation between the two "friendly countries" in the political, economic, and development sectors.

The statement came hours after the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao welcomed the appointment of the new ministers by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The envoy said he looks forward to continuing work with the appointed ministers.

Somalia's regional and global foreign policy has undergone various changes recently by newly re-elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.