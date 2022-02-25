Syrian regime reiterates support for Russian intervention in Ukraine

The Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad on Friday reiterated its support for Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, al-Assad claimed that Russia “doesn’t only defend itself, but it defends the world and principles of justice and humanity.”

“Russian Federation will give a lesson to the world that the superpowers are not great with their military strength only, but with respect for the law, high morals and humanitarian principles,” SANA news agency quoted him as saying.

Tensions started escalating late last year when Ukraine, the US and its allies accused Russia of amassing tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine.

They claimed Russia was preparing to invade its western neighbor, allegations consistently rejected by Moscow.

Defying threats of sanctions by the West, Moscow earlier this week officially recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, followed by the start of a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aims to protect people “subjected to genocide” by Kyiv and to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine, while calling on the Ukrainian army to lay down its arms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.

