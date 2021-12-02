Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed at UN for now

A UN committee on Wednesday delayed a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the 193-member world body.

Sweden’s UN Ambassador Anna Enestrom told reporters after a closed meeting of the General Assembly Credentials Committee which she chaired that the committee has decided to defer its decision on the credentials in these two situations.

The announcement means that the representatives of the Afghan Taliban and Myanmar military junta will not be allowed into the world body for now.

The Credentials Committee, which consists of nine members, is mandated to examine the credentials of representatives of member states and to report to the General Assembly thereon.

The Taliban, which seized power in mid-August from the internationally recognized government, has nominated its Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.