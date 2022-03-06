Thousands across Europe protest Russia, show solidarity with Ukraine

Thousands of people across Europe held demonstrations Saturday to protest Russia and show solidarity with Ukraine.

Mass protests were held in France, Italy, Croatia, Turkiye and the Netherlands.

In France, protesters gathered in cities across the country, including Lille, Lyon and Paris.

In a Twitter post, the Ukrainian Embassy in Paris called for participation in the demonstrations against Russia's war on Ukraine.

In the Croatian capital, Zagreb, 1,000 people took to the streets, led by several human rights NGOs.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Croatia Vasilj Kirilic also attended the protests.

People in Turkiye attended demonstrations in various cities, including the Turkish metropolis Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

Meanwhile, Russian nationals, living in the Netherlands, protested the attacks on Ukraine.

Some Dutch and Ukrainians also attended the protest that was held outside of the Russian Embassy in the Hague.

Thousands of Italians marched in Rome for peace following calls by labor unions.

Many NGOs, pro-peace groups, environmental activists and students took part in the protests.

Hundreds, mostly Ukrainian-origin Israelis, protested outside of Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv while holding Israeli and Ukrainian flags.

Russia's war on Ukraine has led to international outrage, with the EU, US, UK, and others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow. The West is also supplying Kyiv with weapons and humanitarian aid.

At least 351 civilians have been killed and 707 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

More than 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the latest data by the UN Refugee Agency showed.