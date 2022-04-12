Thousands of Ukrainians still flood Poland’s Krakow daily

Thousands of people flooded the main train station of Krakow, Poland’s second largest city, Tuesday morning.

As the refugee influx from Ukraine to Europe continues, Polish authorities in Krakow keep supporting Ukrainians’ journey.

Around 1,000 people, mostly women and children, rushed to the Krakow Glowny railway station platforms early in the morning to find a seat on a special train to Germany.

A volunteer who would like to remain anonymous told Anadolu Agency that the station saw a rising number of refugees in the past two days because of the new human corridors in Ukraine.

According to local authorities, between 150,000 and 200,000 Ukrainians are currently residing in the city. However, many more thousands come to the city every day from the border towns including Lublin and Przemysl.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the war on Feb. 24. Poland has taken more than 2.4 million of those people, with half of them still in the country.

Russia's war on Ukraine has met international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing severe sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,493 injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.