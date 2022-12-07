Time magazine names Ukraine's wartime president 2022 Person of the Year

Time magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its Person of the Year for 2022, the US-based weekly announced on Wednesday.

The magazine also referred to Zelenskyy as “The Spirit of Ukraine" in a two-part story on its website.

Zelensky, 44, a former comedian and actor, was elected leader of the Eastern European nation in 2019. With no political experience beyond playing the president in a TV series, his election was greeted by some with skepticism.

Since Russia began its war on Ukraine this February, however, he has emerged as a steadfast symbol of Ukraine’s resistance of Russian forces, and its fierce determination not to lose a war effort many saw as hopeless.

Separately, Time picked South Korea-based K-pop group Blackpink as Entertainer of the Year, US baseball player Aaron as Judge Athlete of the Year, Malaysian movie and TV actress Michelle Yeoh as Icon of the Year, women in Iran as Heroes of the Year, and former NASA administrator Gregory Robinson and the James Webb Telescope as Innovator of the Year.

British daily The Financial Times also picked Zelenskyy as its Person of the Year for 2022.