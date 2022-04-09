Top EU officials visit Ukrainian town of Bucha, capital Kyiv

Two top EU officials visited Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Friday and the town of Bucha.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter wrote she was in Bucha along with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered. My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I’m in Kyiv today to tell you that Europe is on your side," wrote Von der Leyen.

Borrell wrote that he was with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his visit.

"We bear witness to harrowing images in #Bucha today with Prime Minister @Denys_Shmyhal Destruction, atrocities committed by Russia & the unspeakable price paid by innocent Ukrainian people. The #WarCrimes Russia committed in Bucha & elsewhere must be investigated prosecuted," he wrote.

He also said the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine will be supporting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in providing training and equipment to support an investigation and collection of evidence.

"I am also launching a project worth €7.5 million ($8.16 million) to support data collection of missing persons," he added.

Moreover, Von der Leyen offered Ukraine an accelerated start to that country's bid to become a member of the EU.

Handing a questionnaire that would form a starting point for the EU to decide on membership, she said: “We have heard your request, loud and clear. And today, we are here to give you a first, positive answer. In this envelope, dear Volodymyr, there is an important step towards EU membership. This questionnaire is the basis for our discussion in the coming months. This is where your path towards the European Union begins.”

“Today, more than ever, Europe is here. Europe is with you,” she said.

Von der Leyen also detailed that €1 billion ($1.09 billion) from the European Peace Facility will be provided to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

A total of €1 billion will be released immediately to aid the Ukrainian economy, she added.