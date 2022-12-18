Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss bilateral, international issues

The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt discussed bilateral ties and international issues in a phone call on Saturday.

Sergey Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They affirmed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation on topical international and regional issues, including in the UN, it added.

The ministers also discussed ways to further enhance the friendly Russian-Egyptian relations, the statement said.

Discussions also laid “considerable attention” on prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of energy, industry, agriculture, and the implementation of major joint projects, it added.