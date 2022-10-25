Top Ukrainian official discusses bilateral ties with new Italian government

A top Ukrainian official discussed on Tuesday further bilateral cooperation with Italy's economic development minister just as Italy's first woman Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office.

“Further contacts and important issues of Ukrainian-Italian cooperation were discussed with the newly appointed Minister Adolfo Urso. I am sure of the constant support of Ukraine from the new Italian government,” Head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency Andriy Yermak said in a tweet.

Yermak said separately on Telegram that they held talks on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of security.

“I have no doubt that the Italian Government will continue to support our country, especially after the words of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said that Rome will always be on the side of the Ukrainian people and that Italy will continue its course of support for our country. Together we will win the war between democracy and autocracy,” he said.

In a meeting last month with Urso, Yerman congratulated the Brothers of Italy party on winning the elections held on Sept. 25.

In a separate message, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy also congratulated Meloni.

“Dear Zelenskyy, you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast,” Meloni responded on Twitter.