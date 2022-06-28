Troops in NATO's eastern flank come close to 10,000

NATO has enhanced its presence in the eastern part of the alliance as the number of troops almost reached 10,000 amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The alliance shared details about the number of soldiers in the eastern flank within the scope of NATO's long-term deterrence and defense, which is also on the agenda of the three-day Madrid summit.

There are a total of 9,641 troops - an increase from 4,000 - in eight multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, according to NATO.

Germany leads the over 20 countries that contribute by providing 1,315 troops in Lithuania and Slovakia. It is followed by the US with 1,165 soldiers in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, and the UK with 1,122 soldiers in Estonia and Poland.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance "will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000."