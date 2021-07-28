Tunisian president dismisses some top state officials

Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed some top state officials Tuesday, according to a state bulletin.

The bulletin included the president’s latest decisions on the dismissal of state officials, which has been ongoing since Sunday.

Among those dismissed from their duties are the director of the prime ministry council, the secretary-general of the government and the prime minister's advisers.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament and assumed executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The move was rejected by most of Tunisia’s parliamentary blocs, including Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, the Dignity Coalition and the People's Movement.

Following Saied’s decisions, Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi described the president's move as nothing but a "full-fledged coup" against the Tunisian constitution, revolution and freedoms in the country.

Tunisia is seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among a group of Arab countries that witnessed popular revolutions which toppled their ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

AA