Turkey, Nigeria determined to further bilateral cooperation

The Turkish president on Wednesday said Turkey is determined to further its cooperation with Nigeria in every field.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria's capital Abuja, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We are strengthening our cooperation in military defense and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting terrorist organizations, armed gangs, and piracy," he said.

Turkey is ready to share its "opportunities and capabilities" in defense industry and security with Nigeria, he added.

Erdogan said his country continues to share "necessary information" on the terror group FETO's illegal activities in Nigeria.

He expressed his happiness to visit Nigeria once again after five years, and thanked Buhari and the Nigerian people for their hospitality.

He also conveyed condolences to the loved ones of at least 43 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Nigeria's Sokoto state on Monday.

Next year, Turkey and Nigeria will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Erdogan said, reminding that Nigeria hosts one of the oldest Turkish missions on the African continent.

"Being an important member of organizations such as D-8 (Organization for Economic Cooperation), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, Nigeria is among the leading countries of its region and the world," the Turkish president said.

"Nigeria's efforts to establish peace, stability and economic development in the African continent are admirable."

With the latest visit, Erdogan said, Turkey is "accelerating its relations with Africa" on the basis of "strategic partnership." Before Nigeria, he visited Angola and Togo as part of the 4-day diplomatic tour to Africa.

Noting that the number of Turkish embassies in Africa has reached 43, Erdogan reminded that Turkey is hosting a Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and Business Summit on Thursday, and a Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit on Dec. 17 in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader said he was glad that many young Nigerians are studying at universities in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), benefiting from Turkish scholarships.

Buhari said they had "very useful" discussions on several bilateral issues, and reached a series of agreements.

Turkey and Nigeria signed a total of seven agreements on taxation, mining, hydrocarbons, energy, and defense, as well as cooperation between youth and foreign ministries of both the countries.

