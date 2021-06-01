Turkey ratifies bilateral investment protection, promotion agreement with Georgia

Turkey has ratified the investment protection and promotion agreement with Georgia, according to the Turkish Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The ratification of the agreement that was signed in the capital Ankara on July 19, 2016 was published in the Gazette.

According to the deal, Turkey and Georgia agreed on fair treatment of the investments, maintaining a stable environment for investments, maximizing the effective use of economic resources and improving living standards.

The parties will mutually facilitate the issuance of the necessary permits in connection with an investment and the

Moreover, the two countries will encourage investors while informing them about investment opportunities, and procedure for necessary permits in connection with investments will be simplified.

