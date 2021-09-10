Turkish president among those listed for Muslim awards in Nigeria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fenerbahce star Mesut Ozil and two other Turkish nationals are scheduled to receive awards later this month from Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic newspaper.

In statement Thursday, Mallam Rasheed Abubakar, chief executive officer of Muslim News Nigeria, said the award presentation ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 in Lagos, the country's commercial hub.

"Erdogan has been named the overall winner of the Global Muslim Personality Award of the year 2020, an initiative of Muslim News Nigeria, the foremost Islamic newspaper in Nigeria," said Abubakar.

He said the 2020 edition, which is taking place in 2021, makes it three straight years that Erdogan will be clinching the prestigious award since its inception in 2018.

The prestigious award is tagged #MNAwards, he said.

Abubakar said the Nigerian Muslim News Awards were designed to celebrate Muslim achievers who have excelled and made the Muslim ummah proud, both in Nigeria and globally, in their chosen fields, including governance.

Erdogan, the overall winner of the Global Muslim Personality category, is being honored for strengthening Turkey's national capabilities and its economy, promoting humanitarian causes, and leading the defense of the rights of Muslims globally, he added.

AA