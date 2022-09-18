Türkiye a ‘reliable route’ for gas deliveries from Russia: Putin

Türkiye is a “reliable route” for gas deliveries from Russia, the Russian president said on Friday.

During a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin thanked Erdogan for the Ukraine grain deal.

He expressed hope that Ukrainian grain will reach the poorest countries, and said: “This goal has not been achieved yet.”

Putin said that Russia has received positive signals for possible shipment of Russian grain through Turkish ports.

Putin said Moscow and Ankara signed final documents related to the construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant, and expressed hope that the power plant will get operational in 2023, as planned.

Russia and Türkiye closely coordinate positions on international issues, he said, adding Moscow will welcome Ankara’s work in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.