Turkiye's Embassy in Ukraine returns to capital Kyiv

Turkiye's Embassy in Kyiv, which was temporarily moved to Ukraine's southwestern Chernivtsi city due to the Russia-Ukraine war, returned to its location and is set to become operational as of Wednesday, an official statement said Tuesday.

The embassy issued a notification on Twitter, saying it had to temporarily move its activities to Chernivtsi, which acted as a logistics center for evacuations by Turkiye.

"As of today, we have returned home, to Kyiv," it added.

It further noted that as of Wednesday, the embassy will carry out its activities, including consular services, from its building located at "Panasa Mirnoho 22."

A number of countries, including the US, Israel, Netherlands, and Hungary, have temporarily relocated their embassies from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,195 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.