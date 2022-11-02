Türkiye to take steps with all parties for grain export deal: President

Türkiye will continue to take necessary initiatives with all parties to solve problems related to the implementation of the grain export deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan and Putin discussed regional issues, especially the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish president said he is confident that Russia and Ukraine will establish a solution-oriented cooperation and that the solution of the grain crisis through a constructive approach will also encourage the steps back to the negotiations.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for his sincere statements about Türkiye and himself in his speech at the Discussion Club Valday on Monday.

Russia on Saturday announced its suspension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.