Türkiye, Ukraine, UN agree to move 16 vessels under Black Sea grain deal

The UN, Türkiye and Ukraine have agreed on a movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) which oversees shipments said the three delegations also agreed to inspect 40 outbound vessels on Monday.

The JCC added that the Russian side was informed of the development.

According to the statement, currently, there are 97 loaded vessels and 15 inbound vessels registered for JCC inspection around Istanbul and an additional 89 that have applied to join the initiative.

Earlier, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his interlocutors for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.