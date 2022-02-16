Turkmenistan’s foreign policy based on neutrality, good neighborliness, says envoy

The Central Asian country Turkmenistan's foreign policy is based on neutrality, peace-loving, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, Turkmen Ambassador Ishankuli Amanlyev told a meeting held at the Turkish capital Ankara.

Amanlyev, who is Turkmenistan's envoy in Ankara since 2016 said his country has developed bilateral relations with all countries and is engaged in multilateral cooperation with international organizations.

He said at the initiative of his country the UN General Assembly had declared 2021 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust".

“The year 2021 was successful in terms of international relations. Great importance was attached to strengthening friendly and fraternal relations with all states of the world, based on trust and mutual understanding, open and constructive interaction in various directions,” he said.

Also, the Turkmen president carried out important foreign visits and many heads of state and international organizations visited Turkmenistan, he added.

The ambassador also briefed important works and achievements in the economic, and cultural fields that took place in Turkmenistan in 2021.

“First of all, last year was important for Turkmenistan as the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence was celebrated. Numerous events and ceremonies were held both in our country and abroad. These events represented our people’s civil characteristics and cultural heritage, he added.

Claiming that the high growth rates continued in Turkmenistan last year, he said it was achieved in production volume in almost all economic fields.

“Gross domestic product growth rate was 6.2%. As for important economic indicators, natural gas production was over 83.77 million cubic meters,” he said, adding that Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the natural gas production in the world.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, various facilities, including railway lines, highways, hospitals, hotels, and malls, became operational in the capital Ashgabat and other provinces said Amanlyev.

He said the country had declared 2022 as the year of Halkin Arkadagli Cagi (the people’s friendship age).

“This slogan will be a source of inspiration for the development of the patriotic spirit, the implementation of projects and programs for the welfare of the country, the strengthening of the economic potential and the improvement of the living conditions of the people,” said the Turkmen ambassador.

Participating in the discussion, Yalcin Topcu, a key advisor of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted that Turkmenistan is a permanently neutral state.

“Dialogue is the guarantee of peace”, he said, while praising the efforts of Turkmenistan in international affairs.

“We are glad that Turkmenistan is the shining star of peace, stability, and development in its region and the international arena, he added.

