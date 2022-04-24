Twitter to ban ads that deny scientific consensus on climate change

Twitter has announced that it will ban advertisements that deny scientific consensus on climate change.

“Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Stressing that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet, the statement said: “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.”

Güncelleme Tarihi: 25 Nisan 2022, 00:35