UK Prime Minister Johnson reiterates 'his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine” in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Downing Street statement said Friday.

The call between the two leaders took place this morning, focusing on the latest situation on the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth week.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine and his admiration for the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of tyranny. He said the entire United Kingdom stands with Ukraine,” the statement said.

Zelenskyy updated Johnson “on the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s evolving military and humanitarian needs.”

Johnson “set out the additional defensive aid the UK intends to provide and committed to work with allies at next week’s NATO meeting to step up military support to Ukraine,” according to the statement.

The two leaders also “discussed progress in ongoing peace talks,” and Johnson “offered his support for Ukraine’s position in negotiations and the President said the UK’s close involvement was highly valued.”

“The UK will continue to exert pressure at all levels to oppose Putin’s act of aggression, including through sanctions, lethal aid and diplomatic action,” it added.