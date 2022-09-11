Ukraine advancing 'dozens of kilometers' against Russian forces: Official

The Ukrainian army is advancing in Russian-held regions in the south, according to a Ukrainian official on Saturday.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian forces advancing for "dozens of kilometers" on the southern frontline, Nataliya Gumenyuk, the head of the Press Service of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, told local media.

On Aug. 29, Ukraine announced a major offensive against its Russian-held southern regions. Later, Kyiv announced recapturing several regions from Russian forces since Wednesday.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region were retaken from the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that they are retreating from Balakleya and Izyum cities "to achieve the goals of the special operation."