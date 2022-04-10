Ukraine bans imports from Russia

The Ukrainian government banned the import of goods from Russia on Saturday, according to a senior official.

Government representative to parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced the decision in a Telegram post that was made in a Cabinet meeting.

The government also decided to establish an Agricultural Logistics Coordination mechanism and a working group to protect the rights and freedoms of displaced Ukrainian citizens, said Melnychuk.

The civilian death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war has climbed to 1,766 people with 2,383 injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The number of Ukrainians who fled the country since the start of the war on Feb. 24 has crossed 4.4 million, according to the UN refugee agency.