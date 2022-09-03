Ukraine can become ‘green energy center’ for Europe, President Zelenskyy says

Ukraine can become a “green energy center” for Europe and help reduce its dependency on Russian gas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

“We can help stabilize energy consumption in neighboring and European countries, and this can reduce Russian pressure on Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a video message streamed at the economic Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy.

“So far, despite the difficulty, we can export energy equivalent to 8% of Italian needs,” he added. “Moreover, Ukraine can become a green energy center for Europe … We have great potential to develop renewable energy and green hydrogen.”

Zelenskyy also said “Ukraine is ready to increase electricity exports to EU countries,” stressing the importance of allowing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to operate safely and remain connected to the Ukrainian electricity grid.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of shelling the plant in southern Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is conducting a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to make an impartial assessment of the situation, but for now it has not been allowed to enter the plant’s crisis center, where Ukraine says Russian troops are stationed.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 03 Eylül 2022, 22:34