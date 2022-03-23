Ukraine claims 15,600 Russian soldiers killed since war began

Some 15,600 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, the Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 101 Russian aircraft, 124 helicopters, 517 tanks, 1,578 armored carriers, 267 cannons, 80 rocket launcher systems, and 47 air defense systems since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces also lost 1,008 vehicles, four light speedboats, 70 fuel vehicles, and 42 UAVs, it added.

At least 953 civilians have been killed during the war and 1,557 injured, according to UN estimates.

However, the international body has warned that the true toll is likely to be "considerably higher."

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine amid the Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency.