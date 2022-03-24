Ukraine claims 15,800 Russian soldiers killed since war began

Some 15,800 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 108 Russian aircraft, 124 helicopters, 530 tanks, 1,597 armored carriers, 280 cannons, 82 rocket launcher systems, and 47 air defense systems since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces also lost 1,033 vehicles, four light speedboats, 72 fuel vehicles, and 50 UAVs, it added.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.