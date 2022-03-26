Ukraine claims 16,400 Russian soldiers killed since war began

Some 16,400 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, the Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 117 Russian aircraft, 127 helicopters, 575 tanks, 1,640 armored carriers, 293 cannons, 91 rocket launcher systems, and 51 air defense systems since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces also lost 1,131 vehicles, seven light speedboats, 73 fuel vehicles, and 56 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it added.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been met with international outrage since its start a month ago, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true toll feared to be far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.