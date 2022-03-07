Ukraine claims its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers in Luhansk

Ukraine claimed Sunday that its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 military vehicles in the Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that the army continued to protect its positions in Luhansk.

It said the Russian army continued its offensive operation against Ukraine by focusing its main efforts on besieging the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv, reaching the administrative borders in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and creating a land corridor from the temporarily occupied Crimea in the direction of Mariupol-Novoazovsk.

It added that Russian forces had begun regrouping to attack the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine claimed Saturday that over 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed and that 1,870 units of heavy and light military equipment had been destroyed, including 39 fighter planes and 40 helicopters, since Russia attacked its neighbor on Feb. 24.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US among others imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.