Ukraine claims senior Russian military officer killed

A senior Russian military officer has been killed in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv city, a Ukrainian official claimed on Friday.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on Facebook that Andrei Sukhovetskiy, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, has been killed.

He said Russia's attack on Ukraine is "a bloody adventure that will destroy Russia if it does not stop immediately.”

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

According to UN figures, 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war on Moscow on Feb. 24. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

In the second round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday, the two sides agreed on creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.