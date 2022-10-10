Ukraine, Germany agree on urgent G7 meeting

Following the latest Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold an urgent G7 meeting.

In a phone call with Scholz, as Germany has held the G7 presidency since Jan. 1, 2022, Zelenskyy said they agreed on holding an urgent meeting.

"My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by RF [Russia]. We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on RF & aid in restoring damaged infrastructure," he added on Twitter.

Zelenskyy also held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, discussing the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense as well as increased pressure on Russia.

"France stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

In the third phone call of the day, Zelenskyy spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him “for the resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

At least eight people were killed in Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Monday in Russian strikes on several cities, according to Ukrainian authorities.