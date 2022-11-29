Ukraine gets another multiple launch rocket system from France

Ukraine has received another multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) from France, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Tuesday.

“The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from France, has arrived in Ukraine! Ukrainian army now is even more powerful for (sic) deterring & destroying the enemy,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

He hailed it as a “visible result of the friendship” between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s leader Emmanuel Macron, while also thanking his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu.

Earlier this month, France supplied two batteries of Crotale air defense systems and two MLRS units to Ukraine, which came after the delivery of 18 Caesar howitzers.

In September, the French Defense Ministry also announced a plan to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France.