Ukraine reports higher levels of Chernobyl radiation

Ukraine’s nuclear agency on Friday reported a rise in radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement that increasing radiation levels were recorded at “a significant number of observation points”.

The authority also said it is “currently impossible to establish the reasons for the change in the radiation background in the exclusion zone because of the occupation and military fight in this territory.”

Higher Chernobyl radiation were reported a day after Russia seized the power plant.

On Thursday, Ukraine said it lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the country’s north after a fierce battle with Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed “grave concern” over the situation at the power plant after Ukraine’s announcement.

Following a months-long buildup of troops and equipment around neighboring Ukraine’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military intervention in Ukraine.

The attack has been met by international condemnation and announcements of new sanctions by Western countries.