Ukraine's youngest deputy armed with Kalashnikov rifle defends his nation

Ukraine's youngest deputy Sviatoslav Yurash, armed with Kalashnikov's automatic rifle, also known as AK-47, took to the streets of the capital, Kyiv, to defend his nation from Russia's attacks.

"The siege of Kyiv is happening. I'm going to the square there to get more guns to the people who want to help in the fighting," said Yurash.

A 26-year-old member of Ukraine's parliament said he would accompany one of his team members, a parliamentary assistant, in the area.

"I will be checking people based in St. Michael (Golden-Domed) Cathedral, and then I'll be going to the west of Kyiv where the fighting is happening," he added.

"I'm no soldier, but the point is that this is a fight for everybody now. The siege of Kyiv is happening," he stressed.

Noting that the Kyiv residents are currently under curfew, Yurash recalled the martial law in the country.

The mayor of Kyiv on Saturday extended the curfew in the capital. The prolonged curfew now runs from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day "for more effective defense of the capital and security of its people," said the mayor.

"Some of them (residents) fled, and many, many of them are standing in the queue there in the police station to have the means (guns) to protect their country and their city," Yurash emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor, but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of trying to install a puppet government, vowing that Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.

