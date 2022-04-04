Ukraine says 18,300 Russian soldiers killed in war

Ukraine has said that some 18,300 Russian soldiers have been killed in the country as the war enters its 40th day.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russian army lost 147 aircraft, 134 helicopters and 647 tanks.

At least 1,844 Russian armored vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 107 rocket launch rocket systems and 54 anti-aircraft warfare systems were destroyed across the war-torn country, it added.

Besides, Russian forces also lost 1,273 vehicles, seven ships and cutters, 76 fuel tanks and 92 drones, the statement said.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.