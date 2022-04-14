Ukraine says it hit Russian naval cruiser in Black Sea with missiles

The Ukrainian military has struck a Russian naval cruiser with two missiles, causing “severe damage” to the warship, an official said late Wednesday.

Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was hit with two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" he said in his post.

He also claimed there were an estimated 510 crew members on board.

There has been no confirmation of the attack by the Russian military.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia started the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 14 Nisan 2022, 19:04