Ukraine says Kyiv provided Tehran with 'evidence' of strikes by Iranian-made drones

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Kyiv provided Tehran with "the evidence" of strikes in Ukraine by Iranian-made drones.

"We are not surprised by yet another objection from Iran regarding the supply of weapons to Russia. During the technical meeting, Ukrainian experts provided the Iranians with the sufficient evidence," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said during an interview with Kyiv-based news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Early November, Nikolenko said Iran should realize that the consequences of supporting the war in Ukraine are much more extensive than the benefits it will receive from supporting Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also pledged "to take the toughest possible measures" to stop the use of Iranian weapons by Russia against Ukraine.

On Nov. 5, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA published an interview with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in which he said that Iran delivered a batch of drones to Russia before the start of its war in Ukraine.