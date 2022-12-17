Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes

Ukraine’s president said Friday that Moscow still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes similar to the one it launched earlier in the day against Ukraine’s electricity generation system.

“Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won’t change the balance of power in this war,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

He said Ukraine was strong enough to bounce back.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles against Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war in February.

The strikes knocked out power in the second-biggest city and forced Kyiv to implement nationwide emergency blackouts, according to Ukrainian officials.