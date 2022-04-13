Ukraine says Russia lost 19,800 troops since start of war

Ukraine on Wednesday claimed that a total of 19,800 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that the Ukrainian army has destroyed 158 Russian aircraft, 143 helicopters, 739 tanks, 1,895 armored vehicles, 358 artillery systems, and seven boats so far.

Russian forces also lost 115 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,429 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 64 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 132 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since Russia started the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.