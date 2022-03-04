Ukraine says Russian forces have lost more than 9,160 soldiers

Ukraine on Friday claimed that a total of 9,166 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s war on its neighbor.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 33 Russian-owned aircraft, 37 helicopters, 251 tanks, 939 armored vehicles, 105 artillery systems and two light speedboats.

Russian forces also lost 50 multiple rocket launcher systems, 404 vehicles, 60 fuel vehicles, 18 anti-aircraft warfare systems and three unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement.

Moscow's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to UN figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than a million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.

