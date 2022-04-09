Ukraine says Russian forces lost over 19,000 troops

Ukraine on Saturday claimed that a total of 19,100 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s war on its neighbor.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 151 Russian-owned aircraft, 136 helicopters, 705 tanks, 1,895 armored vehicles, 335 artillery systems, and seven boats.

Russian forces also lost 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,363 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 112 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement.

At least 1,626 civilians have been killed and 2,267 injured since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.