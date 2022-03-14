Ukraine to demand cease-fire, immediate troops' withdrawal: Lead negotiator

Ukraine's lead negotiator said on Monday that the 4th round of peace talks with Russia will include demands for a cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops, and security guarantees from Moscow.

The 4th round will start shortly, Mikhail Podolyak, who is also an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter. The negotiations, which were initially held face-to-face, are now expected to be held via video link.

Pointing out that the negotiations will be tough, he said even though Russia realizes "the absurdity of its aggressive actions,” it is under the illusion that the 19-day bombardment on Ukraine's cities is the right choice of strategy.

According to UN estimates, more than 2.69 million people have fled to neighboring nations since Russia commenced its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At least 596 civilians have also been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine, it said.

While the EU, US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many multinational companies and brands have also suspended operations in Russia.