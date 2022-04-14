Ukraine’s president calls on EU to stop ‘sponsoring Russia’s military machine’

Ukraine’s president has called on the European Union to “stop sponsoring Russia’s military machine,” local media reported.

"First of all, we need an oil embargo and a clear readiness by Europe (to give up) all Russian energy sources,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message late Wednesday, the state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He also warned that Russian forces continue to concentrate their activities in the eastern and southern directions and are making efforts to mobilize residents of the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Combat reports for today do not differ significantly from previous ones. Russian troops are stepping up activity in the eastern and southern directions. They are trying to retaliate for their defeats. Rocket bombings and artillery strikes continue. New columns of equipment are being brought in. They are looking for reserves. They are trying to recruit residents of the south of our country -- that is, from these temporarily occupied areas in addition to the so-called mobilization in certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” Zelenskyy said.

At least 1,932 civilians have been killed and 2,589 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.