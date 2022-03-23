Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls for ‘more pressure’ on Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for “more pressure” on Russia so the people of his country can “regain our peace.”

In a 12-minute address to Japanese parliament, Zelenskyy reflected on how the Russian war is affecting his people along with global energy supplies.

“Further pressure on Russia can make us regain our peace,” Zelenskyy told Japanese lawmakers, lauding Tokyo for its actions against Moscow.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi were among the audience who attended the streaming of Zelenskyy’s address to Japan’s Diet.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, Zelenskyy has addressed parliaments in several countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, France, and Britain.

The war has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 953 civilians have been killed during the war and 1,557 injured, according to a UN tally, adding that the true toll is likely far higher.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine amid the Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency, and millions more displaced internally.

Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over the war. It has also put controls on exports to Russia, while Kishida has led intense diplomatic efforts to ensure stable energy supplies.

Lauding Japanese culture and traditions, Zelenskyy called on Japan to “help try to find the way which enables Russia to find a peaceful solution.”

On possible post-war reconstruction in Ukraine, the president urged the Japanese people “to help Ukrainians return to their homeland.”

Also calling for the “reform of international organizations,” Zelenskyy said he also hopes Japan and Ukraine will work together in a future “anti-war alliance.”