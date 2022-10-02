‘Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman,’ says President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his country’s flag was waving in the city of Lyman in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russia annexed a day earlier.

“During this week, there were more Ukrainian flags in Donbas. It will be even more in a week. What then is a pseudo-referendum? Are there two Donetsk regions? Two villages of Yampil, Donetsk region? Are there two villages of Torske? The Ukrainian movement will continue,” said Zelenskyy.

“The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there. It is logical for Ukraine. And for the enemy, there will be more and more such ‘mismatches.’ Ukraine will return its own. Both in the east and in the south. And what they tried to annex now, and Crimea, which has been called annexed since 2014. Our flag will be everywhere,” he added.

Earlier, the country's Defense Ministry announced that its soldiers were entering the city.