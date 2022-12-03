Ukrainian foreign minister holds meeting amid 'threats' to country's diplomats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday held a conference with Ukrainian ambassadors amid "threats" to the country's diplomatic missions.

"As of today, there are 18 cases of threats in 12 countries: an attempted terrorist attack in Spain, packages with threats in the form of torn out animal eyes in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Vatican, France, reports of mining in Kazakhstan, as well as a suspicious letter in the US," Kuleba wrote on Instagram.

According to Kuleba, "terrorists are trying to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats and weaken and intimidate Ukraine" through such actions.

Ukraine on Friday asked foreign governments to tighten security around its diplomatic missions on their territories.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said several Ukrainian diplomatic offices had gotten packages containing "animals' eyes."

In addition, the Ukrainian Embassy in the US received a letter with "an article critical of Ukraine."

On Nov. 30, police in Madrid received a report about a fire in a building of Ukraine's embassy. According to media reports, the fire was caused by an explosive device, hidden in a postal envelope, which detonated after it was opened.

One embassy staffer is said to have suffered minor injuries.