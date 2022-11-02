Ukrainian, French leaders discuss bolstering defense, restoring energy infrastructure

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bolstering the warring country’s defense capabilities and energy infrastructure.

“Extremely important and productive conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

In September, the French Defense Ministry announced that it will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France, while supplying Ukraine with Crotale air defense systems, which are used to intercept low-flying missiles and aircraft, according to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the French presidency on Oct. 10, Macron reaffirmed “France’s commitment to increasing its support for Ukraine in response to the needs expressed by Kyiv, including in terms of military equipment.”

Macron also voiced concern about Russia’s attacks and said he is in close contact with Zelenskyy and his European and the Group of Seven partners.