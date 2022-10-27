Ukrainian grid operator announces temporary blackouts in Kyiv, several regions

Ukraine’s sole power grid operator announced on Thursday that it will implement a temporary blackout in several regions of the country, including the capital Kyiv, due to an overnight Russian shelling.

“Due to the night shelling of the Russian army, blackouts will take place in several regions. Electricity consumption will be limited in the capital Kyiv, as well as in the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr,” Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The operator said the decision was taken to “help reduce the load and balance the energy system after the shelling by Russian forces.”

It also placed limits on electricity consumption in several regions across Ukraine on Monday, noting that Kyiv would face the most restrictions as well as the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv and the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been the target of Russian airstrikes since the start of the war in February.

The Ukrainian government said last week that it would cut energy consumption across the country by 20% due to lower output from damaged energy facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10.